UN Aid Chief Condemns Gaza Shootings

Muhammad Irfan Published February 29, 2024 | 08:53 PM

UN aid chief condemns Gaza shootings

"Life is draining out of Gaza at terrifying speed," the UN humanitarian chief said following multiple deaths Thursday during an attempt to distribute aid supplies in the Palestinian territory

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) "Life is draining out of Gaza at terrifying speed," the UN humanitarian chief said following multiple deaths Thursday during an attempt to distribute aid supplies in the Palestinian territory.

"Even after close to five months of brutal hostilities, Gaza still has the ability to shock us," UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said on X, formerly Twitter.

Israeli forces in war-torn Gaza opened fire on a crowd of Palestinians at an aid distribution point Thursday, killing at least 104 people and wounding over 700, say Palestinian health officials.

Israeli sources confirmed that troops shot at the crowd, believing they "posed a threat", in a pre-dawn incident in Gaza City in the north of the besieged territory.

"I'm appalled at the reported killing and injury of hundreds of people during a transfer of aid supplies west of Gaza City," Griffiths wrote.

"This comes as the death toll across Gaza since October 7 hits the 30,000 mark.

