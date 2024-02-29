UN Aid Chief Condemns Gaza Shootings
Muhammad Irfan Published February 29, 2024 | 08:53 PM
"Life is draining out of Gaza at terrifying speed," the UN humanitarian chief said following multiple deaths Thursday during an attempt to distribute aid supplies in the Palestinian territory
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) "Life is draining out of Gaza at terrifying speed," the UN humanitarian chief said following multiple deaths Thursday during an attempt to distribute aid supplies in the Palestinian territory.
"Even after close to five months of brutal hostilities, Gaza still has the ability to shock us," UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said on X, formerly Twitter.
Israeli forces in war-torn Gaza opened fire on a crowd of Palestinians at an aid distribution point Thursday, killing at least 104 people and wounding over 700, say Palestinian health officials.
Israeli sources confirmed that troops shot at the crowd, believing they "posed a threat", in a pre-dawn incident in Gaza City in the north of the besieged territory.
"I'm appalled at the reported killing and injury of hundreds of people during a transfer of aid supplies west of Gaza City," Griffiths wrote.
"This comes as the death toll across Gaza since October 7 hits the 30,000 mark.
Recent Stories
CPC leadership discusses draft government work report
Ten held for arranging a dance party
PHA to start development work at Shah Shams Park
Chad government on alert after attack on security services
Joint strategy chalked out for drainage during expected rain: Deputy Mayor Karac ..
NAB DG arranges open court, assures affectees of compensation
May-9 violence: ATC grants interim bail to PTI leader in 9 cases
Nationwide training of Hujjaj continues at tehsil, district levels
Balochistan CM's election on Saturday
Stocks climb after US inflation dips
Chairman PRCS announces comprehensive relief efforts in Gwadar
FCCI congratulates CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz
More Stories From World
-
CPC leadership discusses draft government work report2 minutes ago
-
Chad government on alert after attack on security services5 minutes ago
-
Biden, Trump set for rival US-Mexico border visits2 hours ago
-
Israeli troops fire on Gaza crowd at aid point, health officials say 104 killed2 hours ago
-
Israel strikes kill Hezbollah fighter near Syria-Lebanon border: monitor2 hours ago
-
UNSC reform should not serve interest of few countries: China2 hours ago
-
Türkiye rises 10 ranks in Brand Finance's Global Soft Power Index2 hours ago
-
China's gov't departments handle 12,480 suggestions, proposals in 20232 hours ago
-
WHO seeks more funds to curb cholera outbreak in Somalia2 hours ago
-
China sees surge in air passenger trips in January3 hours ago
-
Paris Olympic village ready on time as confidence grows3 hours ago
-
Fears grow in Israel of war with Lebanon's Hezbollah4 hours ago