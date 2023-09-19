Open Menu

UN Aid Deliveries Resume Via Rebel-held Syria Border Crossing

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2023 | 09:42 PM

UN aid for civilians on Tuesday entered rebel-held northwest Syria from Turkey via the Bab al-Hawa border crossing, the first such convoy since a Security Council mechanism expired in July

The convoy "consists of 17 trucks loaded with various relief materials from the United Nations", said Mazen Alloush, a border official on the rebel-held side.

An AFP correspondent saw trucks pass through the crossing bearing signs with the logo of the World food Programme and the Food and Agriculture Organization.

Under a 2014 deal, aid for millions of residents of Syria's last remaining rebel strongholds in the country's north and northwest had largely passed through the Bab al-Hawa crossing -- without the authorisation of Damascus.

But in July, the Security Council failed to reach consensus on extending the mechanism, and the UN said a subsequent Syrian offer to keep the crossing open for another six months contained "unacceptable" conditions.

Last month, the UN announced it would resume the aid deliveries after reaching an agreement with Damascus for a six-month period, in a deal that raised concerns among relief groups who wanted Syrian authorities kept out of the process.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday welcomed the resumption of the "life-saving humanitarian deliveries", his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

"Though our humanitarian operations have continued to assist millions of people in need in northwest Syria, the Bab al-Hawa crossing has long been central to the UN's efforts to deliver aid" there, Dujarric said in a statement.

