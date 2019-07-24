UrduPoint.com
UN Aid Meant For Rukban Refugee Camp Residents Ends Up With Terrorists - Russian Military

UN humanitarian aid, meant to be distributed among the residents of the Rukban refugee camp located in the US-controlled areas of Syria, ends up in the hands of terrorists, the head of the National Centre for State Defence Control of the Russian Federation, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, said Wednesday

"Based on experience with the first and second UN humanitarian aid convoys to the [Rukban] camp, no matter how transparent the process of aid distribution is, much of it ends up in the hands of terrorists," Mizintsev said.

The official added that the only solution to the problem would be to close the camp.

Mizintsev emphasized that despite his comments, Russia and Syria supported UN humanitarian aid structures.

Rukban has drawn attention recently over its dire humanitarian situation, which has left some of its 27,000 residents in what the World Health Organization has described as "deplorable" conditions lacking food, access to medical care and basic amenities.

The Syrian civil war has left behind over 5.6 million refugees and over 6 million internally displaced people since 2011. Government forces, led by President Bashar Assad, have regained control over most of the country's territories, so the country is now focused on creating favorable repatriation conditions for the refugees.

