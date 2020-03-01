UrduPoint.com
UN Aims To Help Some 109 Out Of 168 Mln People In Humanitarian Need In 2020

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 04:30 PM

UN Aims to Help Some 109 out of 168 Mln People in Humanitarian Need in 2020

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) The United Nations aims to help some 109 out of 168 million in need of humanitarian aid this year, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock said at the 2nd Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum on Sunday.

"We must take every opportunity to stand in solidarity with the most vulnerable people wherever they are, especially women and girls who always form the majority of those affected by the crisis. Our projection for this year is set out in the Global Humanitarian Overview, which we published last December, is that 168 million people, one person in forty-five on the planet, will need humanitarian assistance and protection this year .

.. through the UN response plans my office coordinates, we aim to help nearly 109 million of those people," Lowcock said.

Lowcock noted that this assistance would cost $29 billion.

"Needs are rising faster than funds. But the good news is that the humanitarian system is swifter to respond, more effective, better coordinated and better funded than ever. We are targeting our help more rigorously," he stressed.

According to the under-secretary-general, UN mechanisms of providing humanitarian assistance continue to innovate to make "a shift from emergency response to anticipate the reaction," so that a humanitarian response could be faster than a development of a crisis.

