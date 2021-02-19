UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 10:09 PM

UN Air Service Needs $204Mln to Continue Aid Operations in Yemen, Syria Beyond February

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Air deliveries of life-saving assistance to some of the most vulnerable areas around the world could be disrupted in coming months as the UN Humanitarian Air Service faces a $204 million funding gap, the World food Program (WFP) said in a statement on Friday.

"The United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS), a critical lifeline transporting humanitarian workers and lifesaving cargo to some of the most challenging and hard-to-reach locations, urgently requires US$ 204 million to continue existing operations beyond February 2021," the statement said.

Potential disruptions will affect the UN's major humanitarian operations in Yemen, Syria and Haiti, tormented by ongoing conflict and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the statement explained.

Moreover, in most cases, UNHAS represents the only way that aid operations can reach vulnerable people, particularly in conflict settings with impeded surface travel, the statement said.

"The disruption of UNHAS operations would cripple the ability of the entire humanitarian community to reach some of the most in-need people on the planet," WFP Deputy Executive Director Amir Abdulla said.

The WFP-managed UNHAS currently runs 21 operations and carries up to 400,000 passengers yearly to more than 400 of the world's most challenging locations by using a fleet of more than 90 aircraft, according to the statement.

