UN Air Service Resumes Humanitarian Flights in Afghanistan - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The United Nations is resuming humanitarian flights to Afghanistan to provide assistance to the vulnerable population after the Taliban movement's (banned in Russia) takeover, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

"In Afghanistan, the UN humanitarian air service, operated by the World food Program, is resuming flights to enable 160 humanitarian organizations to continue their life-saving activities in Afghanistan's provinces," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

However, the UN spokesperson pointed out that the Kabul airport remains not operational for the United Nations at this time.

