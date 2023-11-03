Open Menu

UN Alarmed By Escalating Violence In The West Bank

Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2023 | 05:39 PM

UN alarmed by escalating violence in the West Bank

The situation in the West Bank has become "alarming and urgent", the United Nations said Friday, citing in particular an escalation of violence by Israeli settlers towards Palestinians

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The situation in the West Bank has become "alarming and urgent", the United Nations said Friday, citing in particular an escalation of violence by Israeli settlers towards Palestinians.

From October 7 to Thursday, 132 Palestinians, including 41 children, had been killed in the West Bank while two Israeli soldiers also perished, the UN rights office said.

Much of the world's attention has been focused on the Gaza Strip since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7.

But "the situation in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is alarming and urgent, amid the increasing and multi-layered human rights violations of Palestinians occurring there", spokeswoman Elizabeth Throssell told reporters in Geneva.

She said Israeli forces were increasingly using military tactics and weapons in law enforcement operations, including an operation involving air strikes on the Jenin refugee camp.

"Settler violence, which was already at record levels, has also escalated dramatically, averaging seven attacks a day. In more than a third of these attacks, firearms were used," Throssell said.

Sh said in many cases settlers were accompanied by Israeli soldiers.

"Along with the near total impunity for settler violence, we are concerned that armed settlers have been acting with the acquiescence and collaboration of Israeli forces and authorities."

She said Israel, as the occupying power, had to ensure the safety and protection of the occupied population.

Related Topics

World United Nations Israel Gaza Bank Jerusalem Geneva October From Refugee

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi holds meeting with PCB chairman

Shahid Afridi holds meeting with PCB chairman

10 minutes ago
 UAE flag a symbol of the country&#039;s strength a ..

UAE flag a symbol of the country&#039;s strength and unity: RAK Ruler

10 minutes ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Netherland set 180-run target ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Netherland set 180-run target for Afghanistan

18 minutes ago
 Commissioner Sibi Division visits DHQ Hospital Der ..

Commissioner Sibi Division visits DHQ Hospital Dera Bugti

40 seconds ago
 PITB Participates in National Workshop for Pakista ..

PITB Participates in National Workshop for Pakistan Animal Identification & Trac ..

22 minutes ago
 Bilawal on the moon for election date

Bilawal on the moon for election date

37 minutes ago
Flag Day inspires unity, cohesion, sense of belong ..

Flag Day inspires unity, cohesion, sense of belonging to homeland, highlights pe ..

40 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Wa ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Wahat Al Karama to mark UAE Flag ..

40 minutes ago
 European stocks steady before US jobs data

European stocks steady before US jobs data

42 seconds ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Singaporean FM discuss regiona ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Singaporean FM discuss regional developments

2 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed underscores importance of UAE ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed underscores importance of UAE Flag as symbol of national un ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President issues two Federal Decrees convening ..

UAE President issues two Federal Decrees convening FNC

2 hours ago

More Stories From World