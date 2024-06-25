UN Alarmed By Gaza War's Toll On Children, 'catastrophic' Hunger
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2024 | 07:20 PM
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) UN agencies sounded the alarm about war-torn Gaza on Tuesday, saying that 10 children a day are losing one or both legs and half a million Palestinians suffer "catastrophic" hunger.
There was no let-up in Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip and fighting against the Palestinian group over the October 7 attack, as it maintained the siege on the territory's 2.4 million people.
Palestinian officials said one strike killed 10 members of Qatar-based political chief Ismail Haniyeh's family, including his sister.
Israel's military did not immediately confirm the strike, which the civil defence agency in Gaza said hit the family's house in the northern Al-Shati refugee camp, leaving some bodies trapped under the rubble.
