UrduPoint.com

UN Alarmed By Myanmar Military Moves

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 04:48 PM

UN alarmed by Myanmar military moves

The United Nations voiced alarm Friday at Myanmar's military junta deploying heavy weapons and troops to particular townships, fearing for the civilian population

Geneva, Oct 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The United Nations voiced alarm Friday at Myanmar's military junta deploying heavy weapons and troops to particular townships, fearing for the civilian population.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said the deployment of two high-ranking commanders represented a worrying escalation in the situation.

"Alarming reports indicate that there has been substantial deployment of heavy weapons and troops by the Myanmar military, the Tatmadaw, over the past few weeks," spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told reporters in Geneva.

The deployments have been to Kanpetlet and Hakha townships in Chin State; Kani and Monywa townships in the central Sagaing region; and Gangaw township in Magway region, she said.

The internet has also been shut down, she added.

Myanmar has been mired in crisis since the army ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government in February, sparking mass protests and a bloody crackdown.

"We are gravely concerned by these developments, particularly given the intensifying attacks by the military that we have documented over the past month in these areas," said Shamdasani.

The attacks include "killings, raiding of villages and burning of houses, apparently to seek out armed resistance elements and as reprisals against villages perceived to be sympathetic to people's defence forces or ethnic armed groups".

"There have been reports of mass arrests, as well as torture and summary executions. Military 'clearance operations' have involved the use of artillery barrages and airstrikes against villages," said Shamdasani.

"The internet shutdowns have also meant that millions of people have lost the means to communicate and obtain information necessary for their survival, and cast an information blackout over potential abuses."She called on states with influence over the junta to urge them to "de-escalate the situation, protect civilian lives and property, and ensure access to humanitarian aid for those who need it".

Related Topics

Internet Army United Nations San Hakha Sagaing Magway Monywa Geneva Myanmar February Government Million

Recent Stories

Foolproof security arrangements to be made on Eid ..

Foolproof security arrangements to be made on Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (SAWW): RPO

38 seconds ago
 Eid Milad-un- Nabi to be celebrated with religious ..

Eid Milad-un- Nabi to be celebrated with religious fervour: Minister

40 seconds ago
 Volcanic grit, water shortage threaten La Palma's ..

Volcanic grit, water shortage threaten La Palma's bananas

43 seconds ago
 Greece promises to probe migrant pushback reports

Greece promises to probe migrant pushback reports

10 minutes ago
 Bulgarian ambassador visits NUML

Bulgarian ambassador visits NUML

10 minutes ago
 SEHA, APKD formalise partnership to promote paired ..

SEHA, APKD formalise partnership to promote paired kidney donation

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.