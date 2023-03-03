UN Alarmed by Prison Sentence for Belarusian Activist

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) The UN Human Rights Office described the prison sentence handed on Friday to Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist Ales Bialiatski and his associates in Belarus as "deeply troubling."

Bialiatski, the head of the Viasna human rights charity, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on smuggling and extremism-related charges. Three other members of his unregistered organization were given lesser jail terms, one of them in absentia.

"The lack of independence of the judiciary and other violations of fair trial guarantees have resulted in human rights defenders in Belarus being criminally prosecuted, convicted and sentenced for their legitimate human rights work," OHCHR spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said.

The United Nations' rights agency estimates that 1,458 people are being held in custody in Belarus on what it describes as politically motivated charges.

Bialiatski was awarded the Nobel Peace prize in 2022 alongside the Russian human rights organization Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties for promoting "the right to criticize power and protect the fundamental rights of citizens."