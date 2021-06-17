UN Alarmed By Recent Myanmar Violence, Calls for Accountability - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) The United Nations office in Myanmar on Thursday said it was alarmed by the latest wave of violence in the country in the wake of the February 1 military coup and called for all those responsible, including senior commanders, to be held accountable for violations.

"The UN in Myanmar is alarmed at recent acts of violence that illustrate a sharp deterioration of the human rights environment across Myanmar," the statement said. "The United Nations calls for those responsible for human rights violations to be held accountable, including the perpetrators and their chain of command."

The statement cited the discoveries of two mass graves in Kayin State containing the remains of 25 people, reportedly detained by the Karen National Defense Organization, and burning by security forces of some 150 homes in Kin Ma Village in Magway Region this week.