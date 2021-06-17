UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Alarmed By Recent Myanmar Violence, Calls For Accountability - Statement

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

UN Alarmed By Recent Myanmar Violence, Calls for Accountability - Statement

 UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) The United Nations office in Myanmar on Thursday said it was alarmed by the latest wave of violence in the country in the wake of the February 1 military coup and called for all those responsible, including senior commanders, to be held accountable for violations.

"The UN in Myanmar is alarmed at recent acts of violence that illustrate a sharp deterioration of the human rights environment across Myanmar," the statement said. "The United Nations calls for those responsible for human rights violations to be held accountable, including the perpetrators and their chain of command."

The statement cited the discoveries of two mass graves in Kayin State containing the remains of 25 people, reportedly detained by the Karen National Defense Organization, and burning by security forces of some 150 homes in Kin Ma Village in Magway Region this week.

Related Topics

United Nations Magway Myanmar February All

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hosted 5G trial in a limited en ..

29 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Match 26 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar ..

29 minutes ago

UAE provides incentives, drafts economic legislati ..

48 minutes ago

â€˜Democracy is under attack,â€™ says Sherry Rehma ..

56 minutes ago

TECNO puts all competitors to dust with the except ..

1 hour ago

113,513 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.