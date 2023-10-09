Open Menu

UN Alarmed By Russia's 'mass' Passports Move In Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The United Nations on Monday voiced deep concern over Moscow's "mass conferral" of Russian passports in Ukrainian territory it controls and denying essential services to people who refuse them.

The UN human rights office, OHCHR, said residents who do not take up Russian citizenship were being denied access to essential public services and were at greater risk of arbitrary detention.

"One and a half years after the Russian Federation's full-scale armed attack on Ukraine, we continue to bear witness to blatant and unabated violations of human rights," said UN deputy human rights chief Nada Al-Nashif.

In Russian-controlled territory, "we have observed with deep concern a policy of mass conferral of Russian citizenship on residents", she told the Human Rights Council in a debate on OHCHR's latest report on rights in Ukraine.

Russia had for years been issuing passports to Ukrainians in the eastern Donbas areas held by pro-Moscow separatists as well as in annexed Crimea.

But since President Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the passport drive has become more aggressive.

