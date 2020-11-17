UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The United Nations has expressed alarm by the escalating violence in the Tigray region in Ethiopia and the toll the conflict has taken on civilians, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"Humanitarian colleagues tell us that they are alarmed by the escalating conflict in the north. There have been reports of rocket attacks in the Amhara region, as well as in Eritrea. There is also reported airstrike in the vicinity of Mekelle, the main city in Tigray region," Dujarric said. "We are very concerned about the reports of high casualties among civilians and targeted attacks on civilians. Part of the issue is the lack of communication with the area."

Dujarric said more than 25,000 Ethiopians fleeing the fighting had already crossed into neighboring Sudan.

The UN spokesperson pointed out that there are unconfirmed reports of massive internal displacement from western to northern Tigray.

Under such circumstances, it is crucial to prioritize the protection of civilians and access to humanitarian assistance, Dujarric said.

"We call for humanitarian access, the resumption of telecommunications and basic supplies including food, medicine, fuel for citizens in the Tigray region," Dujarric added.

In early November, the Ethiopian government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) of attacking a Federal military base and launched an offensive in the northeast of the region. Ethiopia's legislature approved the establishment of a provisional government in Tigray, while Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali said that law enforcement operations in the region were proceeding as planned and that they would cease only when the "criminal junta" is disarmed.

Amid the fighting, the TPLF forces have targeted another Ethiopian region, Amhara, and neighboring Eritrea with missiles. TPLF Chairman Debretsion Gebremichael has claimed responsibility for both attacks and said that Eritrean forces were deployed and fighting against Tigray forces along the border.