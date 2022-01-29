UrduPoint.com

UN Allocates $20Mln To Assist Displaced People In Yemen's Marib - Griffiths

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2022 | 12:16 AM

UN Allocates $20Mln to Assist Displaced People in Yemen's Marib - Griffiths

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, said on Friday he has allocated $20 million in urgent response aid to displaced people in Marib and other regions in Yemen

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, said on Friday he has allocated $20 million in urgent response aid to displaced people in Marib and other regions in Yemen.

"I have allocated $20 million from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund for an urgent response to new displacement in Yemen," Griffiths said via Twitter. "Renewed hostilities have increased humanitarian needs and displaced more than 65,000 people."

Humanitarian needs soared as well in Yemen's Al Jawf and Hadhramaut governorates, bringing the total number of people in need of assistance to 270,000.

The United Nations said basic services in Marib were not designed to support the increasing number of people and are completely overstretched at this point.

In addition, protection risks for individuals on the move and in displacement camps continue to remain a concern for the United Nations.

Since February 2020, the Houthi rebels have been conducting a large-scale military operation to seize the Marib province, which is an important political, military and economic center that hosts the defense ministry's headquarters.

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg has described the escalation in Marib as the "worst in years."

Yemen has been gripped by a conflict between government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi Ansar Allah movement since 2014. The situation in the country was further complicated after Saudi Arabia joined the conflict on the side of Yemen's government in 2015, launching air, land and sea operations against the rebel Islamist movement.

Related Topics

United Nations Twitter Yemen Al Jawf Marib Saudi Arabia February 2015 2020 From Government Million

Recent Stories

UN Human Rights Office Says Its Staff Visited Pris ..

UN Human Rights Office Says Its Staff Visited Prison in Yemen's Saada Hit by Air ..

38 seconds ago
 Pentagon Chief Austin Says Conflict With Russia No ..

Pentagon Chief Austin Says Conflict With Russia Not Inevitable, Still Time for D ..

41 seconds ago
 WEF's country partner endorses economic progress i ..

WEF's country partner endorses economic progress in Pakistan: Farrukh

43 seconds ago
 Russia's Mortality Up Almost 16% Y/Y in 2021 Due t ..

Russia's Mortality Up Almost 16% Y/Y in 2021 Due to COVID-19 - Deputy Prime Mini ..

45 seconds ago
 Zelenskyy Sees Normandy Format Political Advisers' ..

Zelenskyy Sees Normandy Format Political Advisers' Meeting as Step Toward De-Esc ..

1 hour ago
 Moldavian Ex-Prime Minister Urges Citizens to Boyc ..

Moldavian Ex-Prime Minister Urges Citizens to Boycott Unlawful Natural Gas Tarif ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>