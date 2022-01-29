UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, said on Friday he has allocated $20 million in urgent response aid to displaced people in Marib and other regions in Yemen

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, said on Friday he has allocated $20 million in urgent response aid to displaced people in Marib and other regions in Yemen.

"I have allocated $20 million from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund for an urgent response to new displacement in Yemen," Griffiths said via Twitter. "Renewed hostilities have increased humanitarian needs and displaced more than 65,000 people."

Humanitarian needs soared as well in Yemen's Al Jawf and Hadhramaut governorates, bringing the total number of people in need of assistance to 270,000.

The United Nations said basic services in Marib were not designed to support the increasing number of people and are completely overstretched at this point.

In addition, protection risks for individuals on the move and in displacement camps continue to remain a concern for the United Nations.

Since February 2020, the Houthi rebels have been conducting a large-scale military operation to seize the Marib province, which is an important political, military and economic center that hosts the defense ministry's headquarters.

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg has described the escalation in Marib as the "worst in years."

Yemen has been gripped by a conflict between government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi Ansar Allah movement since 2014. The situation in the country was further complicated after Saudi Arabia joined the conflict on the side of Yemen's government in 2015, launching air, land and sea operations against the rebel Islamist movement.