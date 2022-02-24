UN Allocates $20Mln to Provide Aid to People in Ukraine - Guterres

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The United Nations is allocating $20 million from its emergency humanitarian fund to support the people of Ukraine, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday.

"We are seeing images of fear, anguish and terror in every corner of Ukraine. People, every day, innocent people always pay the highest price.

That is why the United Nations is scaling up our humanitarian operations in and around Ukraine. Today, I'm announcing that we will immediately okay 20 million US Dollars from the Cenral Emergency Response Fund to meet urgent needs," Guterres said.

The United Nations and humanitarian partners are committed to supporting people in Ukraine after Russia announced a military operation in the country, he added.