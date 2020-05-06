UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Allocates $3Mln To Fight COVID-19 In Central African Republic - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 11:00 PM

UN Allocates $3Mln to Fight COVID-19 in Central African Republic - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The United Nations has allocated $3 million to assist the Central African Republic (car) in its efforts to address the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a briefing on Wednesday.

"With 94 confirmed cases of [novel corona]virus as of yesterday, the Central African Republic is facing increasing needs within the context of extremely limited national capacities to detect and respond to the pandemic," Dujarric told reporters about the allocation.

The spokesperson noted that the funds come as part of a larger humanitarian assistance package amounting to $12 million.

"The allocation will enable us and our humanitarian partners to implement priority projects in health, water hygiene, sanitation, camp management, shelter as well as non-food items, food security, nutrition, protection and logistics sectors," Dujarric said.

Dujarric deplored the ongoing deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the Central African Republic amid the ongoing conflict and political tensions.

The 2020 humanitarian response plan for the Central African Republic seeks $401 million, but it is funded only at 28 percent of the needed sum.

Related Topics

United Nations Water Car Central African Republic 2020 Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education extends deadline for receivi ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy: 1,342 outlets fully compliant with ..

1 hour ago

SEC establishes volunteering committee in Sharjah

2 hours ago

UAE harnessing all human, material capacities to c ..

2 hours ago

Al Ain Zoo issues 2019 annual report highlighting ..

2 hours ago

TRA Academy receives 42,000 trainees from 83 count ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.