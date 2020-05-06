UN Allocates $3Mln to Fight COVID-19 in Central African Republic - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The United Nations has allocated $3 million to assist the Central African Republic (car) in its efforts to address the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a briefing on Wednesday.

"With 94 confirmed cases of [novel corona]virus as of yesterday, the Central African Republic is facing increasing needs within the context of extremely limited national capacities to detect and respond to the pandemic," Dujarric told reporters about the allocation.

The spokesperson noted that the funds come as part of a larger humanitarian assistance package amounting to $12 million.

"The allocation will enable us and our humanitarian partners to implement priority projects in health, water hygiene, sanitation, camp management, shelter as well as non-food items, food security, nutrition, protection and logistics sectors," Dujarric said.

Dujarric deplored the ongoing deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the Central African Republic amid the ongoing conflict and political tensions.

The 2020 humanitarian response plan for the Central African Republic seeks $401 million, but it is funded only at 28 percent of the needed sum.