UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Allocates Over $35Mln To Aid Refugees Leaving Tigray Region - OCHA

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 11:10 PM

UN Allocates Over $35Mln to Aid Refugees Leaving Tigray Region - OCHA

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has allocated $35.6 million to provide humanitarian assistance to people fleeing the ongoing fighting in Ethiopia's Tigray region, OCHA said in a statement on Thursday.

"The United Nations has released US$35.6 million for water, sanitation, medical supplies and protection for civilians caught up in Ethiopia's Tigray region conflict," the statement said.

Since the fighting in Tigray escalated last month, more than 50,000 people, almost half of whom are children, have fled to neighboring Sudan and require urgent humanitarian assistance, the statement noted.

The emergency funds will help medical facilities procure supplies to treat the sick and injured and fund nutrition, clean water and shelter in Ethiopia. In Sudan, the funding will support life-saving assistance to refugees, according to the statement.

Hostilities erupted in northern Ethiopia in November, when the central government accused the Tigray region's political forces of attacking a military base. The conflict pits Tigray's People's Liberation Front, a political party that has dominated the nation's politics for decades, against a government led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who came to power in 2019.

Related Topics

Injured Prime Minister United Nations Water Ethiopia Sudan November 2019 Government Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Noor Abu Dhabi caps three recognitions at 2020 MEE ..

41 minutes ago

UAE is one of the key strategic partners of Tajiki ..

56 minutes ago

SKA to hold kickboxing championship in Hyderabad

25 minutes ago

Chief Minister seeks report on children death

25 minutes ago

Necessary to Hold Putin's Annual Press Conference ..

25 minutes ago

Russia's En+ Group Denies Media Allegations of Der ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.