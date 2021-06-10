UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Analysis Says Over 350,000 People In Ethiopia's Tigray Region Facing Famine

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 09:30 PM

UN Analysis Says Over 350,000 People in Ethiopia's Tigray Region Facing Famine

More than 350,000 people in Ethiopia's Tigray region are currently experiencing famine, the latest UN Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) More than 350,000 people in Ethiopia's Tigray region are currently experiencing famine, the latest UN Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis said on Thursday.

"An IPC analysis update conducted in Tigray and the neighboring zones of Amhara and Afar concludes that over 350,000 people are in Catastrophe (IPC Phase 5) between May and June 2021," the analysis said.

The number of people facing catastrophic hunger is the highest since the 2011 famine in Somalia, which killed up to 260,000 people.

Despite the significant humanitarian assistance that reached as many as 5 million people in the last few months, some 5.

5 million people, or 61 percent of those living in the area, experience high levels of acute food insecurity, the analysis said.

Some 3.1 million people are at the crisis level of food insecurity, and 2.1 million find themselves in the emergency phase. By September, the situation in Tigray might worsen, bringing the number of people in catastrophic food scarcity to 400,000, the analysis projected.

Fighting in the province of Tigray broke out in November 2020 after the Ethiopian government accused the local ruling party - the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) - of attacking a regional military base to hijack weapons and arm anti-government militias.

Related Topics

Somalia United Nations Ethiopia May June September November 2020 Government Allied Rental Modarba Million

Recent Stories

US to donate 500 million Pfizer vaccine doses to t ..

2 minutes ago

Tajikistan Plans to Hold Shanghai Pact Conference ..

2 minutes ago

Yerevan Says Azerbaijani Troops Open Fire Near Bor ..

2 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development and A ..

17 minutes ago

US Orders Amazon to Pay Delivery Drivers $61.7Mln ..

5 minutes ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi and Italian Defence Minister d ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.