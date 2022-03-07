UrduPoint.com

UN And US Urge End To Libya Oil Blockade

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2022 | 07:14 PM

UN and US urge end to Libya oil blockade

The United Nations and Washington's ambassador to Libya on Monday urged an armed group to lift a blockade at two major oil fields amid a mounting political crisis

Tripoli, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :The United Nations and Washington's ambassador to Libya on Monday urged an armed group to lift a blockade at two major oil fields amid a mounting political crisis.

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said Sunday that production was suspended at the vast Al-Sharara and Al-Fil fields after gunmen cut off their pipelines.

Stephanie Williams, UN chief Antonio Guterres's special adviser on the North African nation, said she was following the reports "with concern".

"Blocking oil production deprives all Libyans from their major source of revenue," Williams wrote on Twitter.

"The oil blockade should be lifted".

US Ambassador Richard Norland also called for the blockade to "be lifted immediately".

Oil revenues are vital to the war-torn country, which sits on Africa's largest known reserves.

The NOC said the latest blockade would slash state revenues by around $35 million a day.

The NOC had on Sunday declared force majeure, a legal move allowing parties to free themselves from contractual obligations when factors such as fighting or natural disasters make meeting them impossible.

Libya has undergone a decade of chaos since the 2011 uprising that overthrew and killed dictator Moamer Kadhafi.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Washington Twitter Oil Noc Libya Sunday Dictator All From Million

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Johnson defends UK's Ukraine refuge ..

Prime Minister Johnson defends UK's Ukraine refugee policy

1 minute ago
 President urges Ulema's role to discourage fake ne ..

President urges Ulema's role to discourage fake news, promote tolerance

1 minute ago
 Govt taking steps to empower women: minister

Govt taking steps to empower women: minister

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Imran enjoys full support of party ..

Prime Minister Imran enjoys full support of party members, govt's allies: Shehba ..

2 minutes ago
 Imam asks for formulating strategy to curb outbrea ..

Imam asks for formulating strategy to curb outbreak of LSD

5 minutes ago
 Four held with narcotics

Four held with narcotics

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>