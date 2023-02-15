UN Announces Openness to Assisting Russia in Accommodating Ukrainian Refugees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is ready to assist Moscow in accommodating Ukrainian refugees, even though the organization's recent humanitarian appeal does not provide for aid to those hosted in Russia, UNHCR head Filippo Grandi said on Wednesday

Earlier in the day, the UN agencies for humanitarian and refugee affairs requested $5.6 billion in humanitarian aid to help Ukrainians still staying in their homeland and those hosted in 10 countries. The list does not include Ukrainian refugees accommodated in Russia.

"We stand ready to do more if it's needed for any Ukrainian that is in need in Russia, including whatever type of support we may wish to give to them" Grandi said, adding that "the offer is on the table and is available.

The UNHCR estimates that more than 2.8 million Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Russia since the country launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Meanwhile, the Russian Internal Ministry said earlier in February that over 1.4 million Ukrainian citizens had obtained Russian citizenship since 2019. The ministry also stated that Moscow had established an "unprecedentedly convenient migration regime", unlike Western countries that had limited their assistance to Ukrainians to a minimal support period, without offering them any alternative to the refugee status.