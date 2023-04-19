UN Announces Resumption of Ship Inspections Under Grain Deal After 2 Days of Negotiations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Inspections of ships by the Joint Coordination Center under the UN-brokered grain deal have resumed after two days of negotiations, the Office of the UN Coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative told RIA Novosti on Wednesday.

UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said earlier this week that inspections had been paused, noting that as the parties needed more time to reach an agreement on operational priorities.

"Vessel inspections by the Joint Coordination Centre resumed today following a two-day period of negotiations. Following discussions facilitated by the United Nations and Türkiye, the delegations of the Russian Federation and Ukraine agreed on new vessels to take part in the Initiative. Inspection teams are already at work," office spokesperson Ismini Palla said.