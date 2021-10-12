UN Appeal for Afghanistan Inches Upwards as 38% Out of Requested $606 Funded - Spokesman

UrduPoint.com

The United Nations appeal for funding for Afghanistan is slowly approaching 38% of the requested $606 million to support the Afghan people, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) The United Nations appeal for funding for Afghanistan is slowly approaching 38% of the requested $606 million to support the Afghan people, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"Our flash appeal is inching upwards, which now is 38% funded. We had requested $606.3 million until the end of the year," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

Earlier on Tuesday, the World food Program said that 1 million children in Afghanistan are at risk of dying from malnutrition if funds are not allocated now to remedy the situation.

On September 13, the United Nations convened the pledging conference in Geneva, Switzerland, to assist Afghanistan. International donors pledged to provide over $1.2 billion to help the country after its takeover by the Taliban movement (banned in Russia).

