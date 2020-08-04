UN Appeals for $122Mln to Aid Philippine Response to COVID-19 Pandemic - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The United Nations and its humanitarian partners launched a $122 million appeal to aid Philippine efforts to battle the COVID-19 crisis, spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters on Tuesday.

"The humanitarian country team COVID-19 response plan, which calls for $122 million, focuses on providing critical health and humanitarian assistance for the 5.4 poorest and most marginalized filipinos living in poor densely populated urban areas," Haq said.

The effort has already provided health services to more than 4 million Filipinos and more than 620,000 have received water, sanitation and hygiene supplies, Haq added.

As of Tuesday, the virus had sickened 112,593 people in the Philippines, according Johns Hopkins University.

Haq said the drive marked the biggest international relief effort for the Southeast Asian archipelago since the response to typhoon Haiyan in 2013.

The category 5 storm with sustained winds of 150 miles per hour affected more than 14 million and killed at least 6,000.