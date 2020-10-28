UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Appeals For $211M To Help Syria Deal With COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 03:56 PM

UN appeals for $211M to help Syria deal with COVID-19

The UN humanitarian chief on Tuesday appealed for an additional $211 million to help Syria deal with the COVID-19 crisis

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The UN humanitarian chief on Tuesday appealed for an additional $211 million to help Syria deal with the COVID-19 crisis.

Mark Lowcock told the UN Security Council that the money is needed to maintain the supply of healthcare items, to improve water and sanitation in camps, and to make schools safe for the return of teachers and students.

He said the confirmed coronavirus cases were overwhelmingly the result of community transmission, adding that 92% of officially confirmed infections cannot be traced to a known case.

Lowcock emphasized that the scale of the outbreak would likely be far greater in Syria than the current level of confirmed cases, which is about 13,500.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Water Money Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Marrium Aurangzeb lambast PTI govt over high infla ..

3 minutes ago

200 mln Covid vaccine doses pledged for 'equitable ..

34 seconds ago

Initial report of seminary blast arranged

35 seconds ago

Efforts being made to create breast cancer awarene ..

37 seconds ago

Kremlin Says Concerned Over Continuing Clashes in ..

39 seconds ago

Italy probes Google over abuse of market position

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.