UN Appeals For $4 Bn In Gaza, West Bank Aid In 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2024 | 11:50 PM
The UN on Wednesday appealed for $4.07 billion to provide desperately needed aid in war-ravaged Gaza and the West Bank next year, saying that the actual amount needed was far higher
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The UN on Wednesday appealed for $4.07 billion to provide desperately needed aid in war-ravaged Gaza and the West Bank next year, saying that the actual amount needed was far higher.
The aim will be to provide assistance to "the entire population of Gaza, estimated at 2.1 million people, and 900,000 people in the West Bank," the United Nations humanitarian agency OCHA said in its appeal.
It said that the actual needs amounted to "at least $6.6 billion", but suggested that Israeli constraints placed on aid delivery meant it would be difficult to scale up operations to that level.
"To be able to implement the full scale of what is urgently needed, Israel must take immediate and effective measures to ensure the essential needs of civilians are met," the appeal said.
"Humanitarian actors anticipate being limited in what they can achieve in 2025 due to severe restrictions... and ever greater challenges to their ability to operate, including intensified and coordinated anti-UN rhetoric strategically aimed at delegitimizing humanitarian efforts," the appeal said.
If all sides fully complied with international law, OCHA said it would be possible to deliver aid to the tune of $6.6 billion.
But "assuming humanitarian actors will continue to face a constrained operating environment, the 2025 OPT Flash Appeal calls for $4 billion of this amount", it said.
That, it said, meant that aid would reach three million people, rather than the 3.3 million in dire need.
Stressing that "the speed and scale of the killing and destruction in the Gaza Strip are unlike anything seen in recent history", OCHA cautioned that "without sustained solutions to end the violence, humanitarian needs will continue to rise".
It called among other things for safe and sustained access to all people in need across the occupied Palestinian territories, enabling the entry into Gaza of humanitarian goods at scale.
"Beyond peace, genuine efforts to enable humanitarian assistance will require critical changes in the operating environment," it said.
Recent Stories
Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates
Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0
Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners
Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand
COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women Empowerment
'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore chess showdown
EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' oil fleet
IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth to turn waste into resource
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to security forces for killing 7 ..
Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) hosts academia linkages confer ..
Chief Minister's team impressed by Mufti Mahmood school & college
High Commissioner urges business community to leverage trade opportunities in Rw ..
More Stories From World
-
Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.06 minutes ago
-
'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore chess showdown3 minutes ago
-
EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' oil fleet3 minutes ago
-
France urges Israel to withdraw forces from Syria buffer zone4 hours ago
-
Afghan refugees minister killed by suicide blast4 hours ago
-
EU says states can limit asylum rights for migrants 'weaponised' by Russia5 hours ago
-
Khamenei says Assad's fall will not weaken Iran5 hours ago
-
Mother sells newborn to pay husband’s debt in India6 hours ago
-
Tomb of Assad's father set on fire in Syria hometown: AFP6 hours ago
-
FIFA to confirm Saudi Arabia as 2034 World Cup hosts6 hours ago
-
Russia says recaptured two Kursk villages from Ukraine6 hours ago
-
France's Macron races to choose new PM6 hours ago