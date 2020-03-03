UN Appeals for $877Mln to Respond to Rohingya Refugee Crisis in 2020 - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The United Nations has issued an appeal for $877 million to continue providing assistance to Rohingya refugees and host communities in Bangladesh, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Building on the efforts and success of previous years, the appeal aims to raise US$877 million to respond to the needs of approximately 855,000 Rohingya refugees from Myanmar and over 444,000 vulnerable Bangladeshis in the communities generously hosting them," the release said.

UNHCR said rhe strategic objective of the response plan is closely aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and includes enhancing protection for refugees, providing life-saving assistance and fostering the well-being of the affected Bangladeshi communities, according to the release.

The release added that some 55 percent of the overall appeal will be spent toward the provision of access to food, shelter, clean water and sanitation to the vulnerable communities.

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees have to avoid violence against the Muslim minority in the country.

According to the United Nations, some 700,000 Rohingya refugees have moved from Myanmar to Bangladesh since August 2017 following violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state.