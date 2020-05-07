UrduPoint.com
UN Appeals For Additional $4.7Bln To Curb Spread Of COVID-19 In Fragile Countries

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Mark Lowcock on Thursday released an updated plan to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in poor countries and launched a new appeal of a total of $6.7 billion for its implementation, as the previous $2-billion plan falls short of meeting the needs of fragile communities, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Mark Lowcock on Thursday released an updated plan to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in poor countries and launched a new appeal of a total of $6.7 billion for its implementation, as the previous $2-billion plan falls short of meeting the needs of fragile communities, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said in a statement.

On March 25, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced that the United Nations had launched a $2-billion plan to help the world's most vulnerable countries respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and avert humanitarian catastrophes. According to the United Nations, a total of $1 billion was raised since the launch of the appeal. However, on April 20, heads of the major UN agencies issued a letter with an urgent appeal for $350 million to support global logistics services and ensure an efficient response to COVID-19 for the most vulnerable communities.

"The UN's Humanitarian Chief, Mark Lowcock, has called for swift and determined action to avoid the most destabilizing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as he releases a US$6.

7 billion appeal and an updated global plan to fight coronavirus in fragile countries," the statement said.

The updated plan involves nine additional vulnerable countries: Benin, Djibouti, Liberia, Mozambique, Pakistan, the Philippines, Sierra Leone, Togo and Zimbabwe. Moreover, it envisages programs to respond to the growth in food insecurity.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is hurting us all. But the most devastating and destabilizing effects will be felt in the world's poorest countries. In the poorest countries. In the poorest countries, we can already see economies contracting as export earnings, remittances and tourism disappear. Unless we take action now, we should be prepared for a significant rise in conflict, hunger and poverty. The spectre of multiple famines looms," Lowcock said, as quoted by the statement.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, and over 263,000 patients have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

