UN Appeals Judges Affirm Mladic's Sentence Of Life Imprisonment

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 08:17 PM

UN Appeals Judges Affirm Mladic's Sentence of Life Imprisonment

Judges of the Appeals Chamber of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) on Tuesday affirmed the life imprisonment sentence of the former commander of Bosnian Serbs, Gen. Ratko Mladic

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) Judges of the Appeals Chamber of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) on Tuesday affirmed the life imprisonment sentence of the former commander of Bosnian Serbs, Gen. Ratko Mladic.

"The Appeals Chamber affirmed the sentence of life imprisonment imposed on Mr.

Mladic by the Trial Chamber, with Judge Nyambe dissenting," the IRMCT said in a press release.

At the same time, the Appeals Chamber also affirmed "the Trial Chamber finding that Mr. Mladic is not guilty of genocide under Count 1 of the indictment in relation to crimes committed against Bosnian Muslims and Bosnian Croats in certain municipalities in Bosnia and Herzegovina."

More Stories From World

