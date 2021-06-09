LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) Judges of the Appeals Chamber of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) on Tuesday affirmed the life imprisonment sentence of the former commander of Bosnian Serbs, Gen. Ratko Mladic.

"The Appeals Chamber affirmed the sentence of life imprisonment imposed on Mr. Mladic by the Trial Chamber, with Judge Nyambe dissenting," the IRMCT said in a press release.

At the same time, the Appeals Chamber also affirmed "the Trial Chamber finding that Mr. Mladic is not guilty of genocide under Count 1 of the indictment in relation to crimes committed against Bosnian Muslims and Bosnian Croats in certain municipalities in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Mladic will remain in the IRMCT detention center in The Hague until he is transferred to the country where he will serve his sentence, the court stated.

Mladic served as the commander of the army of Republika Srpska during the 1992-1995 conflict in Bosnia and Herzegovina. He was arrested by the Serbian authorities in 2011 after fleeing international justice for 16 years. In November 2017, the UN Criminal Tribunal in The Hague convicted Mladic of war crimes that date back to the 1992-1995 conflict.