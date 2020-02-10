- Home
- UN Arbitration to Be Launched If US Visas Issue Not Solved in 'Reasonable Time' - Nebenzia
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 03:31 PM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) If the issue of the United States denying visas to diplomats traveling to the United Nations' headquarters is not resolved in a reasonable period of time, countries affected by this problem will trigger the arbitration mechanism, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia has said in an interview with Sputnik.
"If this problem does not start to be resolved in a reasonable time, then, I believe, several countries will propose using article 21 of the agreement on arbitration," Nebenzia said.