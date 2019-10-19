UN Asks All Sides in Syria to Stop Fighting, Focus on Political Track - Spokesman

The United Nations appeals to all sides in Syria to halt the hostilities in the country's north and make the political process a focus of attention, UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) The United Nations appeals to all sides in Syria to halt the hostilities in the country's north and make the political process a focus of attention, UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday.

"We are asking for the fighting to stop," Dujarric said. "We are asking for everyone to stop fighting and to focus on a political solution."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, he added, is doing everything to make sure the Syria's political process remains on track because it represents the only way to bring lasting peace and stability in the Arab republic.

On Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US Vice President Mike Pence reached an agreement to implement a five-day ceasefire in northeast Syria to allow the withdrawal of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) from the Turkish border area.

Earlier on Friday, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said that Turkish troops continue shelling cities in northern Syria despite the announced ceasefire.

On October 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring to clear northeast Syria of Kurdish and Islamic State fighters and establish a safe zone. Turkey considers the Kurdish fighters to be an extension of the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK), which Ankara has classified as a terrorist organization.

Turkey's operation was met with criticism from the United States, the European Union and many Arab countries, among others.

The Syrian government has opposed Turkey's operation, saying it violates Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

On October 29, the UN-led Syrian Constitutional Committee is expected to convene for the first time in Geneva. The body will include government representatives, members of the opposition and civil society and is tasked with reviewing Syria's constitution.