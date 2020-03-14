UN Asks All Staff to Telecommute Until April 12 Due to COVID-19 Pandemic - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has taken a decision to ask all staff working at the headquarters complex in New York to telecommute until April 12 to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the United Nations Office of the Spokesperson said in a statement.

"Following extensive consultations with senior management, including the Medical Director, the Secretary-General has taken the decision to step up precautionary measures at UN Headquarters to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus," the statement said on Friday. "All staff will be required to telecommute unless their physical presence in the workplace is needed to carry out essential services. This will be effective Monday, 16 March, until Sunday, 12 April."