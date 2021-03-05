UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Asks DRC Mission To Look Into Murder Of Prosecutor Probing Killing Of Italian Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 11:20 PM

UN Asks DRC Mission to Look Into Murder of Prosecutor Probing Killing of Italian Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) The United Nations has asked the mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to examine reports of the killing of the prosecutor investigating the assassination of the Italian ambassador to that country, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday.

Local media reported earlier on Friday that unidentified gunmen killed prosecutor William Assani on March 2 as he was returning from a meeting in Goma regarding the murder of the Italian ambassador and two other people accompanying him.

"We have seen those reports [and] we have asked our colleagues in the mission to look into it," Dujarric told reporters when asked whether the United Nations is aware of the development.

On February 22, unidentified militants carried out an attack against a World food Program (WFP) convoy traveling in the DRC's North Kivu province to visit a feeding program in a school in the town of Rutshuru. The incident claimed the lives of Attanasio, his security guard Vittorio Iacovacci and Congolese WFP driver Mustapha Milambo.

Related Topics

Murder Attack Militants World United Nations Driver Visit Goma Congo February March Media From

Recent Stories

India allots 68 percent of flights to GCC in new s ..

1 hour ago

Italy's INMI, Russia's Gamaleya Institute Discuss ..

18 seconds ago

EU to Keep Blocking Vaccine Exports Until Manufact ..

19 seconds ago

Motorway Police resolved 97% complaints received o ..

21 seconds ago

US hiring surges in February as Democrats move on ..

50 minutes ago

Milan Fashion Week: Optimistic trends for next win ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.