UN Asks DRC Mission to Look Into Murder of Prosecutor Probing Killing of Italian Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) The United Nations has asked the mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to examine reports of the killing of the prosecutor investigating the assassination of the Italian ambassador to that country, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday.

Local media reported earlier on Friday that unidentified gunmen killed prosecutor William Assani on March 2 as he was returning from a meeting in Goma regarding the murder of the Italian ambassador and two other people accompanying him.

"We have seen those reports [and] we have asked our colleagues in the mission to look into it," Dujarric told reporters when asked whether the United Nations is aware of the development.

On February 22, unidentified militants carried out an attack against a World food Program (WFP) convoy traveling in the DRC's North Kivu province to visit a feeding program in a school in the town of Rutshuru. The incident claimed the lives of Attanasio, his security guard Vittorio Iacovacci and Congolese WFP driver Mustapha Milambo.