UN Asks Employees In Afghanistan To Work From Home For Another 26 Days - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2023 | 11:54 PM

The United Nations has asked its staff in Afghanistan not to go to the office for another 26 days and continue their work from home amid the oppression of women by the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism), the Tolo News broadcaster reported on Monday, citing a source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) The United Nations has asked its staff in Afghanistan not to go to the office for another 26 days and continue their work from home amid the oppression of women by the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism), the Tolo news broadcaster reported on Monday, citing a source.

Last week, the UN had already asked some 3,300 of its Afghan staff not to go to work for 48 hours due to security reasons, awaiting a clarification from the Taliban regarding the ban on women working for the organization.

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan also expressed concern that Afghan women who work for the UN were prevented from going to work in Nangarhar province.

The Islamist group has slashed women's rights to travel, study and work since it took control of Afghanistan in August 2021 after the withdrawal of international troops and the collapse of the US-backed government. Starting December, women have been no longer allowed to work for nonprofit organizations.

