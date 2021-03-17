UrduPoint.com
UN Asks For $3.85Bln To Assist 16Mln Vulnerable Yemenis In 2021 - Spokesman

The United Nations has appealed for $3.85 billion to provide urgent life-saving assistance to 16 million people in Yemen this year, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The United Nations has appealed for $3.85 billion to provide urgent life-saving assistance to 16 million people in Yemen this year, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"We, along with our humanitarian partners, released the 2021 Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan. The Plan seeks $3.85 billion to provide urgent life-saving help to 16 million people," Dujarric said a press briefing.

