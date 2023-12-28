UN asks Israel to end 'unlawful killings' in West Bank

(@FahadShabbir)

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) The United Nations on Thursday said the human rights situation in the occupied West Bank was rapidly deteriorating and urged Israel to "end unlawful killings" against the Palestinian population.

A report released Thursday demanded an immediate end to the use of military weapons and means during law enforcement operations, an end to arbitrary detention and ill-treatment of Palestinians, and the lifting of discriminatory movement restrictions.

"The use of military tactics and weapons in law enforcement contexts, the use of unnecessary or disproportionate force, and the enforcement of broad, arbitrary and discriminatory movement restrictions that affect Palestinians are extremely troubling," UN rights chief Volker Turk said in a statement.

"The intensity of the violence and repression is something that has not been seen in years."

The report looked at the human rights situation in the occupied West Bank and annexed East Jerusalem since October 7.