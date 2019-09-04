UrduPoint.com
UN Asks Libyan Officials To Cooperate On Benghazi Bombing Probe - Special Envoy

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 10:48 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) The Libyan government should participate in the UN investigation into the Benghazi bombing which killed the organization's staff members and hold the perpetrators accountable, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Libya Ghassan Salame said during a Security Council meeting on Wednesday.

On August 10, three UN employees were killed and two others sustained injuries after a bomb-laden vehicle exploded near a food market in the west of Benghazi. Following the bombing, the United Nations decided to conduct an internal inquiry to investigate the details of the attack.

"In parallel to the United Nations internal inquiry into the incident, we are requesting Libyan authorities to cooperate with us in the investigation and to swiftly bring to justice the perpetrators," Salame said.

Salame also called on member states to assist the United Nations in the investigation by providing any information on the attack.

The special envoy reaffirmed that the UN staff would maintain its presence in Libya, adding that the Benghazi hub remains open with a limited number of personnel operating from there.

"A longer-term position concerning the hub will only be taken once a fuller assessment of the security situation in the city and associated risks has been taken," he added.

The Benghazi attack took place amid the UN-brokered Eid al-Adha ceasefire, which was accepted both by the Libyan National Army, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, and the UN-backed Government of National Accord, two rival entities fighting for control over Libya.

