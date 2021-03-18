UN Asks People With Evidence of Crimes Committed in Myanmar to Contact World Body

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The head of the United Nations Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar, Nicholas Koumjian, in a statement on Wednesday encouraged people with information that persons in high leadership positions in the country have been committing serious international crimes to contact the nechanism.

According to the statement, the mechanism follows closely events since military coup in Myanmar on February 1 and collects evidence regarding arbitrary arrests, torture, enforced disappearances and the use of force against people peacefully protesting the seizure of power.

"The persons most responsible for the most serious international crimes are usually those in high leadership positions. To prove their responsibility requires evidence of reports received, orders given and how policies were set," Koumjian said.

"This is normally not evidence that can be provided by the victims, but rather requires that those who received or were aware of illegal orders or policies reveal the truth. I encourage those who have such information to contact the Mechanism," he said.

Koumjian said the safety of those providing information is of utmost priority for his office and asked people to refrain from contacting the mechanism if they fee unsafe.

The Independent Investigative Mechanism is mandated to build case files that could back criminal proceedings in national, regional or international courts to hold individuals responsible for serious international crimes.

On Tuesday, the United Nations said at least 149 peaceful protesters have been killed since the military coup in Myanmar as a result of actions by security forces.