UN Asks Russia to Grant Access to "Filtration" Detention Centers - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The United Nations urges Russia to grant unimpeded access and monitoring of its detention centers, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights Brands Kehris said on Wednesday.

"We urge the Russian Federation to grant unimpeded and confidential access to our Office and other independent international monitors to all places of detention under their control, notably to places where people who underwent 'filtration' are being detained," Kehris said during a UN Security Council meeting.

The UN official said that the United Nations also calls on Moscow to provide representatives of international human rights and humanitarian organizations with unhindered, timely and safe access to persons from conflict-affected areas of Ukraine that are now in the Russia or in areas of Ukraine occupied by it.

Moreover, the United Nations urges the international community to continue their support for Ukrainians who have fled their homes, Kehris added.

The Russian authorities have refuted information they have allegedly acted unprofessionally, saying claims to the contrary are lies.

Some allies of the collective West such as Albania have said the US Ambassador to the United States had showed them a map of alleged Russian detention centers prior to the meeting.