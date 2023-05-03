UrduPoint.com

UN Asks Russia, Ukraine To Avoid Escalating Conflict After Attack On Kremlin - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The United Nations has called on Russia and Ukraine to refrain from engaging in actions that could escalate the conflict amid reports of a drone attack on the Kremlin, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Wednesday.

"We have seen the reports and are aware of the statements made in this regard by the Russian and Ukrainian authorities. The UN is not in a position to confirm these reports.

We strongly reiterate our call on all concerned to refrain from any rhetoric or action that could further escalate the conflict," Haq said.

Earlier on Wednesday, two Ukrainian drones approached the Kremlin and detonated on the premises of the Senate. The Russian authorities have labeled the incident a terrorist act and an attempt on the life of President Vladimir Putin.

Officials from the Ukrainian government have denied their involvement in the foiled attack on the Kremlin.

