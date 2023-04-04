UN Asks Staff in Afghanistan to Stay Home for 48 Hours Over Security Concerns - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) The United Nations asked its employees in Afghanistan on Tuesday to stay at home for 48 hours amid concerns for security of its female workforce, Reuters reported.

The news agency cited UN sources as saying that the organization was seeking additional information from the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) after the Taliban-run Afghan administration banned women from working for it.

The Islamist group has slashed women's rights to travel, study and work since it overran Afghanistan in August 2021. Starting December, women are no longer allowed to work for nonprofits. They are also prohibited to travel more than 75 kilometers without a male guardian and are banned from public baths, restaurants and parks.