UN Assesses At Least 774 People Killed in Myanmar Since February 1 - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) At least 774 people, including women and children, have been killed by the security forces in Myanmar since the February 1 military coup, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday.

"According to the best available data, at least 774 women and children and men have been killed across Myanmar between February 1 and May 6," Dujarric said. "The vast majority of those who were killed died of gunshots."