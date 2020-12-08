UN Assessment Mission Expected to Visit Karabakh Later in December - Lavrov

A UN assessment mission, comprised of specialized agencies, is expected to arrive in Karabakh in mid-December, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday, expressing hope that it will focus on the specific substantive assistance to the Karabakh residents in need

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) A UN assessment mission, comprised of specialized agencies, is expected to arrive in Karabakh in mid-December, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday, expressing hope that it will focus on the specific substantive assistance to the Karabakh residents in need.

"As I have already said, the International Committee of the Red Cross has been working there for a long time, but the UN organizations were not present in Karabakh, although they are present in Armenia and Azerbaijan.

And now the UN Secretary-General [Antonio Guterres] is preparing ... an assessment mission, which will include specialized agencies and programs of the UN system, they expect to send it there around mid-December. We would like these missions to focus on providing specific substantive assistance in all those areas that are currently the most pressing ones, the most acute ones for those who currently live in Karabakh," Lavrov said at a press conference.