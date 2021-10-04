UrduPoint.com

UN Assistance Mission In Afghanistan Condemns Sunday's Deadly Mosque Blast In Kabul

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 02:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) condemned the recent deadly explosion outside a mosque in Kabul.

A source in the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) told Sputnik on Sunday that 12 people were killed and 32 others injured in the blast.

"The UN in #Afghanistan condemns Sunday's attack against people involved in an event at a religious site in #Kabul. The explosion near the entrance of the Eid Gah Mosque reportedly killed & injured a number of people," UNAMA wrote on Twitter.

