UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan Says 334 Individuals Lashed in Past 6 Months

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on Monday released a report on corporal punishment and the death penalty in the country that documented 334 individuals have been lashed in the past six months.

"Between 13 November 2022 and 30 April 2023, UNAMA documented at least 43 instances of judicial corporal punishment. Within the 43 instances, 58 women, 274 men and two male children were lashed for a variety of offenses," the report said.

The offenses for which the individuals were punished range from theft, homosexuality, fraud, drug trafficking and alcohol consumption, but most convictions were issued over extramarital sex, adultery and for running away from home.

The individuals which were found to be guilty of offenses were usually sentenced to corporal punishment which consisted of 30-39 lashes, the report said, noting that in some instances, up to a hundred lashes were recorded.

The report also said that in several cases, the sentences were made public throughout social media platforms, primarily the twitter accounts of Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) and the Supreme Court, among others, the report said.

While some individuals were lashed individually, the Taliban has been increasingly resorting to group punishment at stadiums, courtrooms and public squares, the report added.