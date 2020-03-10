UN Assistant Chief for Humanitarian Affairs Scheduled to Leave Post - Spokesman

UN Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator Ursula Mueller will leave her position in a planned departure, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday

"It's scheduled," Dujarric said when asked whether Mueller's departure had been planned. "We are, of course, extremely grateful to Miss Mueller's work. We will announce a replacement in due course."

Earlier in the day, Mueller said in a statement that it had been a privilege for her to work with the United Nations, implying her departure.

"I feel deeply honored to have had the opportunity to serve the [United Nations] for 3 amazing years. It's been a privilege to be part of the humanitarian community [and] work [with] outstanding colleagues for millions of people affected by crises," Mueller said via Twitter."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed Mueller to serve at the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs on January 5, 2017. Prior to her role at the United Nations, she served as the Executive Director of Germany to the World Bank Group.