UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Assistant Chief For Humanitarian Affairs Scheduled To Leave Post - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 12:04 AM

UN Assistant Chief for Humanitarian Affairs Scheduled to Leave Post - Spokesman

UN Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator Ursula Mueller will leave her position in a planned departure, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) UN Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator Ursula Mueller will leave her position in a planned departure, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"It's scheduled," Dujarric said when asked whether Mueller's departure had been planned. "We are, of course, extremely grateful to Miss Mueller's work. We will announce a replacement in due course."

Earlier in the day, Mueller said in a statement that it had been a privilege for her to work with the United Nations, implying her departure.

"I feel deeply honored to have had the opportunity to serve the [United Nations] for 3 amazing years. It's been a privilege to be part of the humanitarian community [and] work [with] outstanding colleagues for millions of people affected by crises," Mueller said via Twitter."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed Mueller to serve at the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs on January 5, 2017. Prior to her role at the United Nations, she served as the Executive Director of Germany to the World Bank Group.

Related Topics

World Bank United Nations Twitter Germany January 2017 Million

Recent Stories

Prime Minister to launch 'Data4Pakistan' portal on ..

1 minute ago

UAE strongly condemns attack on Sudanese Prime Min ..

50 minutes ago

Arteta says no easy answer despite inside knowledg ..

1 minute ago

London Exchange Closes With Russian Companies Losi ..

1 minute ago

EU's Michel Hopes to Bridge Gap With Turkey on Syr ..

25 minutes ago

Dutch Prosecutors Say Studied Information Provided ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.