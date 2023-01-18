UN Assistant Sec. General Concerned Over Ukraine Laws That May Undermine Right of Religion

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Ilze Brands Kehris, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights told the Security Council on Tuesday that she was concerned about the recent two draft laws by Kiev.

"We are concerned that two draft law recently taken by the Parliament - draft law 8221 and draft law number 8262 - could undermine the right of religion or belief as enshrined in article 18 of the International Covenant of Civil and Political Rights ," Kehris said.