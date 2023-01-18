UrduPoint.com

UN Assistant Sec. General Concerned Over Ukraine Laws That May Undermine Right Of Religion

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2023 | 02:20 AM

UN Assistant Sec. General Concerned Over Ukraine Laws That May Undermine Right of Religion

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Ilze Brands Kehris, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights told the Security Council on Tuesday that she was concerned about the recent two draft laws by Kiev.

"We are concerned that two draft law recently taken by the Parliament - draft law 8221 and draft law number 8262 - could undermine the right of religion or belief as enshrined in article 18 of the International Covenant of Civil and Political Rights ," Kehris said.

Related Topics

United Nations Parliament Kiev

Recent Stories

Up to 4 mln children in Pakistan still living next ..

Up to 4 mln children in Pakistan still living next to stagnant, contaminated flo ..

2 hours ago
 Eating One US Freshwater Fish Equals Month of Drin ..

Eating One US Freshwater Fish Equals Month of Drinking 'Forever Chemicals' Water ..

2 hours ago
 Austin to Visit South Korea, Philippines for Talks ..

Austin to Visit South Korea, Philippines for Talks on Indo-Pacific Security - Pe ..

2 hours ago
 Electric car batteries could be key to boosting en ..

Electric car batteries could be key to boosting energy storage: study

3 hours ago
 Up to 4 mln children in Pakistan still living next ..

Up to 4 mln children in Pakistan still living next to stagnant, contaminated flo ..

3 hours ago
 UN Condemns Abduction of 50 Women, Girls in Burkin ..

UN Condemns Abduction of 50 Women, Girls in Burkina Faso - Spokesperson

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.