UN Assists Return Of Over 140 Migrants From Latest Caravan In Guatemala - IOM

Sat 25th January 2020 | 01:10 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a press release on Friday that it has provided humanitarian aid and supported the return of more than 140 migrants to their countries of origin after arriving in Guatemala.

"The International Organization for Migration has provided food, medical care, housing and transportation and facilitated the return of more than 140 migrants who voluntarily decided to go back to their countries of origin after arriving in Guatemala from Honduras, in the latest migrant caravan," the release said.

The IOM had sent a team to the Ayutla municipality at Mexico's border to provide technical assistance to the authorities in identifying the migrants who might require aid in returning to the countries of origin, including Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua, the release added.

The migrant caravan departed Honduras ten days ago and has grown to more than 4,000 people when it reached the Mexico-Guatemala border, according to the release.

