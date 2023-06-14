UN assures to help Pakistan in dealing with impacts of approaching cyclone Biparjoy

(@Abdulla99267510)

The assurance has been given by the UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric while responding to a question at the regular noon briefing in New York.

New York: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 14th, 2023) The United Nations on Wednesday assured to help Pakistan and India in dealing with the impacts of the approaching cyclone Biparjoy.

The assurance was given by the UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric while responding to a question at the regular noon briefing in New York.

He said the UN teams in India, Pakistan and other countries are tracking the storm and doing whatever they can to prepare for the aftermath of the storm.