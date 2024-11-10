UN Atomic Watchdog Chief To Arrive In Iran Wednesday: State Media
Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2024 | 06:20 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) The chief of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, will visit Iran in days for talks with senior officials, Iranian state media reported on Sunday.
"The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency will arrive in Iran on Wednesday ... at the official invitation of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the official IRNA news agency reported.
Grossi will meet Iranian officials on Thursday, the agency added.
The IAEA confirmed Grossi's visit to Iran this week, without specifying the date in a post on X.
It said the visit would include talks with Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi.
The agency also quoted Grossi as calling for "substantive progress" on a March 2023 deal that had outlined basic cooperation, including on safeguards and monitoring.
Recent Stories
Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
More Stories From World
-
Russia downs 34 drones in biggest Ukrainian attack on Moscow55 seconds ago
-
Cycling great Cavendish wins final race in Singapore59 seconds ago
-
Cycling great Cavendish wins final race in Singapore1 minute ago
-
France's Dupont wary of New Zealand 'threat'1 minute ago
-
Russia and Ukraine launch biggest drone attacks of conflict2 minutes ago
-
France's Dupont wary of New Zeland 'threat'11 minutes ago
-
Gunmen kill 10 in central Mexico bar attack4 hours ago
-
Messi and Miami eliminated from MLS Cup playoffs in first round5 hours ago
-
Gaza rescuers say 13 children among 30 killed in Israeli strikes5 hours ago
-
President-elect Trump at 312 electoral votes, Harris at 2266 hours ago
-
Russia says it destroyed 25 drones targeting Moscow region6 hours ago
-
Gunmen kill 10 in central Mexico bar attack6 hours ago