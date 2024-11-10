UN atomic watchdog chief to arrive in Iran Wednesday: state media

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) The chief of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, will visit Iran in days for talks with senior officials, Iranian state media reported on Sunday.

"The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency will arrive in Iran on Wednesday ... at the official invitation of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the official IRNA news agency reported.

Grossi will meet Iranian officials on Thursday, the agency added.

The IAEA confirmed Grossi's visit to Iran this week, without specifying the date in a post on X.

It said the visit would include talks with Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi.

The agency also quoted Grossi as calling for "substantive progress" on a March 2023 deal that had outlined basic cooperation, including on safeguards and monitoring.